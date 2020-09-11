During gold mining in Australia, something was not expected. A team of geologists led by geological consultant Dr Jason Meyers claimed to have found a meteorite-made crater in Western Australia. It may be one of the largest meteorite craters in the world. It is believed that this meteorite fell here about 100 million years ago.This area is near the goldfields of Ora Banda. Spread across a 5-kilometer diameter, the crater has been discovered with the help of electromagnetic and gravimetric mapping. The outer edge of the crater and the central uplift under the rocks were measured.

The pit was built 10 million years ago

Meyers told ABC, ‘The asteroid that made this crater must have been at least 100 meters long. On the basis of its position and the erosion elements and the soil found on the shore, it can be said that it may be 100 million years old. ‘ Found this while searching for gold. It never showed from outside because it was filled over time.

This is how these particles are born

After this discovery, Doctor Meyers was called for investigation. They detected meteorites with the help of samples at the site. Meyers said that the samples found here are only born from nuclear blast or meteorites. We are technically satisfied that the asteroid has fallen on this spot. It has nothing to do with gold but its fall caused gold to spread around.

