According to a statement by the US Department of Defense, during a phone call with Gallant, Austin heard the latest developments about the process of exchanging detainees and prisoners, in addition to the truce.

The US Secretary stressed the need for all “states and non-state bodies to work to avoid the expansion of the current conflict.”

Austin also reviewed the latest developments in “the efforts of the United States to protect its forces and interests throughout the Middle East.”

Israel continues to reject calls for a “long-term ceasefire” accompanied by political negotiations, despite growing international concern about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

It was decided to extend the four-day truce between Hamas and Israel for an additional two days, during which more detainees and prisoners will be released.