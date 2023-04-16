In Saturday’s race, the Ducati world champion dominated and preceded the Honda of Rins and Martin. Fourth for Aleix Espargaro’s Aprilia. Bez still leading the championship by 1 point

Peremptory success for Pecco Bagnaia in the Austin Sprint race: starting from pole, the Ducati world champion controls the situation, always holding off Alex Rins, fierce and solid second with the Honda Lcr, and Jorge Martin, third with the Ducati Pramac after a good comeback from 12th place on the grid and a great final duel with Aleix Espargaro’s Aprilia. Marco Bezzecchi, sixth behind Brad Binder, remains the leader of the World Championship by 1 point. Falls for Fabio Quartararo, 19th, and Alex Marquez, retired.

sin in control, rins lively — Bagnaia managed the race with an attitude: he got off to a good start from pole, resisted Rins’ attacks in a good confrontation between the speed boost of the Ducati and a Honda more at ease in the mix, to then peremptorily stretch. Behind him the fight was animated: it was revived by Rins, great second, in form on a track where he had also won and was good at resisting, first to the Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro, then to Fabio Quartararo, driven back by rotate. The Frenchman from Yamaha generously tried to make up for the limits of his M1, but on lap five he exaggerated by sliding in turn 1: another heavy setback for his ambitions. See also James Rodríguez talks about the success of his businesses outside of football

martin bends the aprilia for the podium — The podium was completed by Jorge Martin, third in an impetuous recovery from 12th place on the grid and able to repel the attacks of Aleix Espargaro who with the Aprilia tried in vain until the penultimate corner to find the way to pass. Behind him are Brad Binder’s KTM, well up from 11th on the grid, and Marco Bezzecchi. The VR46 rider remains the leader of the World Championship by just 1 point after a race weighed down by an unhappy start. Worse was his teammate, Luca Marini, who started from the front row with the third fastest time, but finished wide at the opening corner and then 7th in a comeback. Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia RNF) and Jack Miller (Ktm) completed the points zone. Braking for Alex Marquez who had been the protagonist of a positive weekend: Marc’s brother crashed when he had climbed up to fifth position. See also Davis and Lakers bankruptcy: "We were on the title. Injuries were in between."

the other Italians — So the other Italians: 14. Franco Morbidelli, returned to anonymity with Yamaha after the sparks of Argentina; Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati Grersini) was 17th, Michele Pirro crashed and the other Aprilia of Maverick Vinales tenth. Tomorrow at 21 Italian the race with this classification situation: Bezzecchi 54 points, Bagnaia 53, Zarco 35 and Alex Marquez 33.