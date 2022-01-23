On the weekend between 8 and 10 April 2022, the Circuit of the Americas will host the fourth round of the World Championship, which will thus complete the overseas tour after the stop in Argentina. However, during last season’s edition, the premier class drivers themselves had complained about some depressions present on the Texan track, such as to draw the organizers’ attention to the need to carry out various interventions to improve the conditions of the track. Today, almost a year later, the racetrack of Austin actually ended up ‘under the knife’, especially at the height of curves 2 and 10. As demonstrated on the official social profiles of the same circuit, in which various photos of the work in progress were published, the two sections were subject to a resurfacing work, to which a concrete bearing was also added to reinforce the same areas. In addition to this, there was no lack of other interventions in two other sections such as curves 12 and 16, also resurfaced and perfected.

New year, new surface. 🚧 For the past few weeks, the track has undergone a large-scale resurfacing initiative. Turns 2-10 and 12-16 have been repaved, and a concrete pad to reinforce the areas at Turns 2 and 10 has been built. pic.twitter.com/oEuCCFDZO5 – Circuit of The Americas (@COTA) January 20, 2022

All this to host in the best possible conditions not only the World Championship, but also other important international events related to motoring. In fact, even before the two wheels, the track will be the site of the sixth round of the NASCAR Cup Series, scheduled from 25 to 27 March. Later, from 21 to 23 October, the Circuit of the Americas will become the second US stop on the calendar of Formula 1, with the latter making its first ever debut in Miami.