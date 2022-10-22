Between one American and the next, action was finally seen on the real track in Austin, with drivers and teams engaged in carrying out a complete program in the third free practice session, aimed at recovering at least part of the data and information missing due to the training sessions. tire tests on Friday. The first responses from the track were therefore received, even if, obviously, totally provisional pending qualification. RedBull and Max Verstappen are confirmed at the top, with a final lap that slightly reduced the performance ambitions of the competition, especially Ferrari. Balance was at the heart of the teams’ work, on a track where a good front helps you find the time in the flying lap, but in the long run it is necessary to protect the rear, stressed by the continuous restarts at low speed. Once again this year the Ferrari gives the impression of having a slightly higher load level, while the RB18 is strengthened by an excellent balance. Let’s see the data of the comparison between Verstappen, first in the session and Leclerc, second.

We mainly note three things. The first is that on the two straights (main and rear) where the DRS can be used, the RB18 is incredibly fast. While it is true that, in the lap analyzed, Verstappen found an important wake on the return straight, the difference recorded between the Milton Keynes car and that of Maranello was about 7-9 km / h in all cases. comparisons we’ve seen. The second thing we notice is that in the so-called “snake” (curves from 3 to 9) between the first and the second sector it is Leclerc who performs very well. Having observed the development of the entire session from the live data, the impression we gathered was that in this sector the riders have to somehow “choose” how much to push the front and how much to “keep” for the last sector. We have seen, in fact, a Leclerc particularly strong in the last sector when he tackled the former in a more conservative way, or, as in this case, a particularly fast first sector, but then a little more pain in turns 12 to 15, when again a lot of directionality is needed in the slow.

On the contrary, in this case, Verstappen, slightly slower than Leclerc in the snake (but with a better overall time thanks to the performance in the straight and traction) and then brilliant in the slow horseshoes almost at the end of the track. The tire temperature issue appeared a bit of a priority throughout the session and it will be, probably also in qualifying. The soft tire, in fact, seems to be managed, as mentioned, even in the single lap, so much so that, precisely because it leaves you free to push in the snake, the medium tire seemed very competitive in the “front limited” sections, where there is need a particularly strong front end that guarantees directionality and reactivity. In qualifying, the outlap and preparation of the tire will therefore be absolutely fundamental, given that the soft rubber struggles to guarantee a full lap without leaving the optimal temperature window.

Given the penalties to Leclerc and Perez, Verstappen will therefore have to contend with Carlos Sainz for pole. The Spaniard will need a fantastic lap to stay ahead of the Dutch, but given the distance of the competition, there is no reason to sacrifice performance in qualifying rather than better balance from a race point of view, on a circuit that will be selective and complicated in terms of tire degradation. Speaking of competition, this weekend will represent an important test for the Mercedes team which, for what little we have seen, appeared fast and improved, but still suffering from aerodynamic instability and therefore not particularly at ease, in the sections full of bumps and dips. . However, the circuit remains a beautiful track, technical and complete and in qualifying we will probably also see some experiments, as far as power is concerned, on the new drive units fitted. Another reason of interest for what is a candidate to be a good show anyway.