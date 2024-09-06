At a regular meeting of Ukraine’s allies at the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in Germany, Zelensky reiterated his appeal to Western countries to supply Ukraine with more long-range missiles and lift restrictions on their use to strike targets such as airports inside Russia.

Austin said Washington and its allies “will continue to provide strong support to Ukraine in confronting Russia’s invasion,” and announced an additional $250 million in U.S. security assistance.

But when asked by reporters, the US defense secretary denied that allowing strikes deep inside Russia using Western weapons would be a game changer.

He said Russia had already moved aircraft that could drop bombs on Ukraine beyond the range of the ATACMS missiles provided by the United States.

“There is no single capability that can, by itself, be decisive in this campaign,” Austin told reporters at the end of the meeting.

“There are a lot of targets in Russia, it’s a big country, of course. Ukraine has a lot of capabilities in terms of drones and other means to deal with these targets,” he added.