The dream of Carlos Sainz to take his second win of the season in Austin took the space of a corner. After starting badly from the first position of the grid and being clearly mocked by Max Verstappen, in fact, the Spaniard from Ferrari was hit in full by George Russell’s Mercedes in turn-1. The young Brit tried to throw himself inside the corner, trying to overtake his teammate Lewis Hamilton, but he calculated the braking times very badly, hitting the red # 55 who was facing the curve from the rear. Sainz thus found himself in a spin and fell to the last position.

The Madrid-based Ferrari radio immediately reported some problems with the car, assuming that it could be a puncture. Back in the pits to change tires, however, the team of mechanics from Maranello became aware of the presence of a noticeable water leak on Sainz’s car. The withdrawal was inevitable at that point. Race management correctly held Russell responsible for the accident and punished him with one penalty of five seconds that the former Williams driver will have to serve on the occasion of his first pit stop of the race. Today’s for Sainz is the second consecutive retirement after the zero collected two weeks ago at Suzuka.