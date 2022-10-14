The 2022 Drivers ‘World Championship is definitively closed following the victory of Max Verstappen in Japan, but the constructors’ title leaves a tenuous hope for Ferrari, which in any case has almost completely lost the recovery opportunities on Red Bull. The Anglo-Austrian team could in fact reach its goal in the next GP scheduled in the United Stateson the Texan circuit of Austin. As has often been pointed out in recent months, F1’s popularity overseas is such that the Circuit of the Americas has already registered the sold out for the third last round of the season, and will be put to the test after the controversy of the previous edition.

In that case, in fact, the spectators contested the blockages created to reach the racetrack, both in terms of road traffic and the number of shuttles available to get to the stands. Ahead of this year, the President of the COTA (Circuit of the Americas) Bobby Epsteinunderlined the major interventions to solve these problems in an interview with SBJ. Specifically, in addition to the addition of a fifth motorway lane, the shuttles will increase from 350 to 600, with a stop near the entrance gates of the circuit capable of accommodating 25,000 people. Beyond that, the circuit itself will feature some more standsable to more easily accommodate the 400,000 expected presences for next weekend: “I don’t think we’ve ever been so prepared, because the tickets sold out so early – said Epstein – this allowed us to concentrate on creating the fun part (kiosks, kitchens and Paddock Clubs) and not only worry about the production of the stands and the installation of the temporary structures. Things will be much smoother. We have had our difficulties with food and drink. Our job is not to organize the match, but everything else, that is to offer the fans the best possible experience. So we’re focusing on things like a massive restaurant business, additional bands and entertainment, more shaded areas, improved passageways, improved parking, all of which enhance the guest experience. “

In addition, Epstein wanted to highlight another important aspect on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of F1 on the Circuit of the Americas, this time linked to the agreements signed with the Circus. During the same interview, the US manager admitted that he had thought of one sale of the racetrack especially with the looming COVID-19 emergency, but with the increasing popularity of F1 this hypothesis has officially vanished.