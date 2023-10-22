Austin, Piastri and Norris against Russell

The 19 laps of the Austin Sprint did not reserve great excitement in the leading areas. The overtakings were mainly seen outside the podium area, with the protagonists being Lando Norris, Sergio Perez, Carlos Sainz and George Russell. The Briton from Mercedes, penalized three places on the grid for a impeding in SQ1 over Charles Leclerc, he was forced into a comeback race, and certainly find himself behind an Oscar Plates in trouble wasn’t great news for the #63, who was struggling with Sergio Perez.

As soon as Checo overtook Piastri, Russell forced his hand to “get rid” of the #81 already on the third lap. But he did it illegally, overtaking him on the outside of turn 15, off the track. The British did not relinquish the position to rookie of McLaren: lucky for Russell that Piastri was also overtaken by Pierre Gasly, which prevented the race stewards from exchanging positions to punish the Mercedes driver’s maneuver. Russell was therefore sanctioned five seconds off his race time, a punishment which at the end of the Sprint dropped him from sixth to seventh place. According to McLaren, the sentence was inadequate and above all it can create a precedent.

Piastri’s words

“I saw the replay, he clearly passed me off the track. I don’t think you can even remotely argue that it was a 50-50 situation. The five seconds inflicted didn’t make much difference in his race, but not much. You can do these things with a faster car, but I don’t think it’s good for everyone. Under these circumstances it shouldn’t be that difficult to change positions. If the penalty is five seconds and that’s it, especially in a long race you might have an advantage in overtaking slower cars quickly. Maybe someone premeditates it and certainly creates a precedent“.

Norris’s words

“We have said it many times in the drivers’ meeting. It’s something that can easily be prepared, and I’m pretty sure someone will do it on purpose. For example in Monte-Carlo you can cut the chicane and gain much more than the five second penalty you get. Now they have set a precedent for not having to change the position. If I had to overtake a Ferrari in the race, maybe I would think about it, in the end it would be five seconds. I thought there was a clear line on these cases, but once again there is no consistency in the judgment“.