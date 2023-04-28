austin palau surprised viewers “This is war” when being eliminated in the hands of the members of his team, who chose to save the Argentine Facundo Gonzalez. The lover of Flavia Laos only got the support of four of his companions, but they all went to hug him in a moving farewell. One of the most awkward by far was Said Palauwho could not help concealing having been shocked by the elimination of his brother.

Austin Palao stays with the best of “That’s war”

The influencer also broke his silence in dialogue with “América spectacles” after the tough decision made by his colleagues and noted that he had spent pleasant moments on the program. “Things happened like this, there was an elimination, there was a vote, because what had to happen came out (…) I’m super good, super happy, I had a lot of fun, I was able to remember a lot of things that I had already forgotten, so it was an experience super nice to remember those moments that I have lived for years, so I’m leaving calm, I’m leaving happy”, he said at the beginning.

Austin Palao did not want to confirm his possible return to the program, but he made clear his good feelings with his friends from “This is war.” “The future does not exist, we would have to see what happens, it is a coin in the air, but, if I talk to you about the present, I am super happy to have returned, to have worked with colleagues, with friends, with brothers, I take that with me”, added.

Austin Palao reveals his future projects

the reality boy He also revealed that being dropped from “EGG” will allow him to focus on his personal projects. “I am working on music, I am taking a little time to develop things as I want (…) It is about an injury that I have been dragging a lot on, so I also have to give a lot of priority to what is health. So, the elimination on that side is good for me ”.,

Said Palao’s brother also spoke through his official Twitter account after his abrupt departure from “This is war” to thank his thousands of followers who supported him daily on the program: “Grateful for all the love always, I am blessed to have you. The best is yet to come”, wrote

