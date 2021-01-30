On Friday, January 29, the competition reality show EEG, el origen ended with the surprise decision of the Court to withdraw from the program to Austin palao, after failing and subsequently questioning the security measures used in the altitude challenge, a test in which he faced Gino Assereto and Facundo Gonzalez.

“This type of competition, personally, I like, but it is necessary that the greatest possible care is taken,” he said. Then he pointed out: “I couldn’t get to the area because they were pulling me (from the lifeline).”

Austin Palao also indicated that he felt panic when he was 40 meters high. “I felt like I was going to die,” he said.

However, it was his next words that determined his departure from EEG, the origin.

“With all my heart, I will not do altitude tests here again,” said the reality boy, which unleashed the Tribunal.

“Mr. Austin Palao, you are not going to continue in the program,” said the voice-over. “Here we do not put anyone at risk and you know it,” he said.

Emphatically, the Court guaranteed that each height challenge is tested with professionals at EEG and, therefore, “it would not allow anyone to question what is done in this program.”

Surprised by the radical decision, Johanna San Miguel and Gian Piero Díaz asked for this position to be reconsidered over the weekend. In this way, it was agreed that the final decision would be revealed next week.

This is war, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.