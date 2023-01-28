The singer Austin Palao caused astonishment when he was presented in style in “This is war” and did not hesitate to show his enthusiasm by stepping on the reality set again.

This Friday, January 27, “This is war” paralyzed its followers by revealing one of the ‘bombs’ they had in store. austin palau shook the América Televisión studio by appearing in front of cameras and being named as a new member of the ‘Guerreros’ team and possible rival of patrick parody. “I have mixed feelings, it’s nice to see very friendly faces, those who have kept in touch with me, even though I wasn’t on the show,” she said.

Likewise, Flavia Laos’s partner took a few minutes to refer to his controversial departure in 2021 after being expelled by the ‘Court’, and indicated that his return is a new opportunity to demonstrate all his abilities as a reality boy. “I feel like it wasn’t the way to retire, but life gives you rematches. There are second chances on both sides, I’m feeling a roller coaster of emotions right now,” he added.

Patricio Parodi received Austin Palao on “EEG”

austin palau He joined the team led by Patricio Parodi and the reality boy did not hesitate to warmly welcome the new participant in the program. Despite rumors of an alleged rivalry between them for Flavia Laos, the popular ‘Pato’ denied getting along with his now partner.

“At no time have I had a problem with Austin,” he said. “I know it. We are coworkers. I rescue that he is a good competitor and I welcome him, ”he concluded.