On April 24, a new elimination was carried out in “This is war”. On this occasion, those sentenced were Facundo González and Austin Palao, who did not reach enough votes, since “Wacho” obtained five, while Flavia Laos’s boyfriend only had three, including Captain Patricio Parodi. At the time of saying goodbye to the reality show, a moment caught the attention of the audience: the reaction of her brother Said.

Alejandra Baigorria’s boyfriend hugged Austin Palao and, seconds later, he made an uncomfortable face for his departure. Would he have considered it unfair? The truth is that now the influencer will have more time to focus on his personal projects, such as his career in music.

Flavia Laos and Austin Palao show their love in “This is war”

On one occasion Flavia Laos was invited to “This is war” to be a judge in a dance competition, there she took the opportunity to express how in love she is with Austin Palao. This detail caught her attention, since Patricio Parodi, her ex-partner, was also in the place, along with Luciana Fuster.

“It is our best moment, really, but we do not stop showing it, because we save a lot and we leave it for privacy (…) It’s really nice, because when you’re with a worthwhile person, it kind of makes you shine and I feel like he gives me that light.”said the influencer.

