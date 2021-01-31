In the latest edition of This is war, Austin Palao got a big scare when he slipped and hung from the top in a height competition.

Faced with this incident, the model questioned the safety of the program’s circuits, which is why it was removed from the reality show. After this bad moment, the influencer also decided to go to a local clinic to be evaluated by a specialist.

“Thank you all for your support, I will recover soon”, wrote the reality guy in an Instagram story.

Austin Palao Photo Post: Instagram Capture

In addition, Austin Palao shared a photo where he can be seen with a road in his hand causing great concern among all his followers.

Austin Palao is removed from EEG

The model and influencer Austin Palao was removed from the reality show after questioning the security measures used in the height challenge

“I personally like this type of competition, but the greatest possible care must be taken”, said. Then he pointed out: “I couldn’t get to the area because they were pulling me (from the lifeline).”

“With all my heart, I will not do altitude tests here again,” said the reality boy, which unleashed the Tribunal and was the reason for his removal from EEG.

This is war, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.