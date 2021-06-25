Don’t hide it anymore! Austin Palao finally shouted ‘to the four winds’ that he has decided to give himself a new chance in love, and to the surprise of many, he has just made his romance with Gianna official.

A few days ago, the model was supported by kissing with the young woman, who is a teacher of initial education; However, despite the images shown, Palao assured that he was single.

For this reason, the program Amor y fuego, communicated with the former reality boy and he had no choice but to accept that he has been dating the young woman for two weeks.

“ I want to say it openly, since there is no other way to cover or protect it, I feel like I have to say that I am dating her . Both she and I are giving ourselves the opportunity to meet them, ”he revealed.

Also, Austin said that, previously, he denied that he was dating someone because he wanted to take care of their relationship and keep it private.

“It was not like that (that he denied it). I’m just trying to take care of this little space in my life, I wanted to keep it private”, Said the model to justify the statements he gave at that time.

These words surprised more than one, since when the ampay images were disseminated, Austin Palao denied having any relationship. “I’m single today, I feel good like that, I have no problems with being with someone or not”, he expressed that time.

Austin Palao, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.