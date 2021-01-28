After confirming that Rosángela Espinoza and Austin palao will be part of the new season of This is war, the two competitors once again shared moments together.

The ‘Selfie Girl’ and Said Palao’s brother have starred in funny videos performing different choreographies, which has made many speculate about a possible romance between them.

Faced with such rumors, Austin palao He was encouraged to reveal if it is possible to start a romance with his charismatic partner from This is war. “You never spit at the sky. I always say it, I don’t know what happens in the future. The future does not exist, the present is the one that exists. We are going to enjoy the present ”, said the ‘combatant’ in América Espectáculos.

On the other hand, when a supposed romance with her partner was consulted, Rosángela Espinoza she has allowed that between her and Austin Palao there is only friendship.

Austin Palao congratulates Luciana Fuster on trip to Mexico

In December 2020, Austin Palao congratulated Luciana Fuster, his ex-partner, for her passage through different Mexican media, where she was presented as a well-known influencer.

“It is not news that Luciana is super talented and it is good that doors are opened for her. I know it will be excellent for him ”, he commented. “It is the product of his effort and merit that he has been working for a long time and today the results are seen. Be it Mexico or anywhere, I am sure that it will be incredible, “he added.

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.