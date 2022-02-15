love life of Flavia Laos Y Austin Palau is at a crossroads. As recalled, the young man was a participant in the romantic court program The power of love. In said television space, Palao internationalized his career as an artist, so it was not a surprise that reports of the romance between the two reached Ecuador.

In this regard, the model, who attended the program as a guest In contact from the television network Ecuavisa to present one of his recent musical themes, he was approached by a panelist from the program, who asked him about the relationship he has with the influencer.

Austin Palao describes how they started out with Flavia Laos

Given this, the young model was grateful for the question, since he took the opportunity to explain how things happened on a romantic level between him and Laos.

“Since you bring up the subject, why not expand a bit? Flavia has been a friend for years, we share the same circle of friends, she was single, me too. At first not much happened, then the stares started and we began to go out as friends”.

“Friends who kiss,” said one of the drivers after Austin Palao’s comment.

Austin Palao does not rule out having a love affair with Flavia Laos

After that, the former member of This is war delved a little more into the outings he has with the television figure.

“ With the intention of, if maybe something comes up tomorrow or later, fine. If not, nothing happens ”, Said Palao’s brother added.

“Pseudo relationships are a space where people can get to know each other better,” Austin concluded. After he explained the meaning of this term, the presenter of the TV space asked him if he had a “pseudo relationship with Flavia”. When in doubt, the model replied: “Something like that”.