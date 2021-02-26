On February 24, model Austin Palao connected to a streaming via Instagram with Fabio Agostini. During the conversation, Said’s brother spoke once again about his controversial exit from the competition reality EEG: The Origin.

The former reality boy responded to a user’s comment and denied having a bad reaction behind the scenes that justifies his abrupt exit from the show.

“What happened, whether or not I had an inappropriate reaction, I did not,” he said.

“The same thing I said on camera, I said it behind the camera too. There are no more details to add, ”he specified in reference to the questions he made about the security measures used in the altitude challenge on January 29.

That day, the initial reaction of the Tribunal was to withdraw him from This is War. However, before the intervention of the drivers, it was indicated that it would only be a suspension.

However, Austin Palao did not return in the following programs and after the pronouncement of the EEG producer, Peter Fajardo, rejecting what the model said and the subsequent intervention of Sunafil, it was confirmed that the participant was permanently expelled, alleging misconduct.

On this, the 26-year-old model asked for proof to be shown that he behaved inappropriately that day.

“If there is such a video that makes me feel bad, well put it on. He who does not owe it, does not fear it “, challenged Said Palao to the production of This is war.

