Austin Palao surprised everyone and everyone by communicating, through his Instagram stories, the end of his relationship with Flavia Laos after more than a year together. The former reality boy was recently seen on Instagram stories of Alejandra Baigorria when they shared a family moment, together with Said Palao, last Wednesday. They planned to see the classic ‘U’ vs. Lima Alliance, while Flavia Laos has appeared on television in recent days commenting on Leslie Shaw After the controversial statements against Mario Hart. The truth is that Austin and Flavia have not been seen together for a long time. The model told the main reason for his separation from the actress.

Why did Austin Palao and Flavia Laos break up?

Austin Palau He turned to his official Instagram account to communicate a direct and concise message. The former member of ‘This is war’ announced the end of her romance with Flavia Laos. “After having shared so many moments together, Flavia and I have understood that we both have totally different objectives. For this reason, we have decided to end our relationship, I hope you understand that it is not an easy moment for both of us, which is why we would appreciate it if you respect our silence,” their post reads.

Austin and Flavia ended their relationship. Photo: Instagram/Austin Palao

What did Flavia Laos say about the end of her relationship with Austin Palao?

Flavia Laos did the same and through Instagram and said that with Austin Palau They had totally different projects, so it didn’t make sense to continue the relationship. The singer made it clear that affection remains and respect will prevail over any situation.

“Hello, guys, as I owe it to my audience and the people who have always supported me, today I want to confirm my separation with Austin. It is a difficult decision to communicate, but you have always been part of my life. We feel like we are going down different paths, even though our love remains intact and I will always be there for him when he needs it. We believe and feel that this is the best decision that two adult and mature people can make. I want to thank all the fans who have supported us unconditionally. “It is not an easy time for both of us, so I hope you can understand our silence,” she noted.

Flavia Laos highlights her affection for Austin Palao despite the breakup. Photo: Instagram

Why was Austin Palao bothered by ‘America Today’ after a question from Flavia Laos?

A few months ago, Austin Palao experienced an uncomfortable moment when he was asked about Flavia Laos on the set of ‘America today’. Both had agreed not to give details of the romance; However, on Ethel Pozo’s program they were incisive with the questions and did not imagine the response that the former reality boy would have.

