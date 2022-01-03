Flavia Laos Y Austin palao they would be getting closer and closer. The former reality boy and the influencer celebrated the early hours of 2022 together with friends at a residence. The two characters revealed few details of the private meeting they attended and were not shown together in any photos or videos. However, Luciana Fuster’s ex-partner posted a short clip on Instagram where she appears with Flavia Laos, which she later deleted.

In the audiovisual fragment that the YouTube channel showed that shows the most controversial cases of the show, Viral BreakBoth public figures were smiling into the camera lens. Flavia Laos wore a red shirt and a yellow necklace characteristic of the holiday. For his part, Austin Palao wore a white shirt.

Likewise, the actress deleted an Instagram status in which she lights fireworks next to a dog, a fact that was harshly criticized on the internet.

The meeting of the couple of friends has generated controversy on social networks, since Austin Palao had a relationship in the past with Luciana Fuster, a figure who was supported several weeks ago with Patricio Parodi, a former partner from Laos.

Flavia Laos celebrates 2022 by lighting pyrotechnics and generates outrage in netizens

The former reality girl received 2022 by lighting fireworks together with some of her friends, including Austin Palao, and immortalized the event to later share it on her Instagram profile. However, the Peruvian influencer did not expect that this act would generate disapproval among netizens.

“Flavia Laos proud and bursting fireworks near a puppy”Was one of the comments left by a user on Twitter.

Users question the actions of Flavia Laos. Photo: capture / Twitter

To date, the ex-partner of Patricio Parodi has not publicly commented on the incident.

Flavia Laos gives her opinion on the relationship between Luciana Fuster and Patricio Parodi

The interpreter went to the set of the program En boca de todos, where she was consulted about the reality boys Luciana Fuster and Patricio Parodi, her ex-lover. In this regard, Flavia Laos expressed that she had already overcome her last relationship and that the young woman no longer belongs to her circle of friends.

“I am calm. I am not made of stone, but the Patricio Parodi theme I have already overcome, I already feel good. Also, I already saw it yesterday and right there, “he said in reference to the meeting he had with the model at the gender reveal party of his sister Majo Parodi.

Valeria Piazza defends Flavia Laos

Former Miss Peru, Valeria Piazza commented during one of the América Espectáculos programs about the constant criticism of her friend, the influencer Flavia Laos.

Valeria Piazza expresses her admiration for Flavia Laos in Latin shows. Photo: composition / capture from América TV / Instagram

He came to his defense and assured that the ex of ‘Pato’ Parodi pays the expenses she makes herself, after several users question how the model pays for her trips to Miami. “What they say is not true. She does pay for everything, she has her companies “Piazza said.

Austin Palao confirms his break with model Yillian Atkinson

It does not go any further. The influencers met in the popular reality show The Power of Love and throughout the episodes it was possible to see how a spark was born between them.

The Puerto Rican model was quite excited and even her fans had already given them a nickname: “Team Ausllian.” However, Austin Palao confirmed the break in an interview with Amor y fuego. “And the truth, a relationship as such could not have been given by time, by distance,” he said.

Flavia Laos makes up her mother with a Christmas theme

The influencer shared with her followers on her Instagram account how she made her mother, Patricia Urbina, at Christmas. She spent quality time with her family and decided to do her makeup and then upload it as IGTV.

Flavia Laos and her mom. Photo: composition / Instagram

“Here I am with my mommy, we are getting ready because today we are going to make content together”, Flavia Laos said.

Austin Palao criticized the reporters who met him at the airport when he returned to Peru

The former participant of The power of love, returned to the country in mid-December 2021. Upon his arrival, he was received by several followers who waited for him at the Jorge Chávez airport, as well as several entertainment reporters.

However, he later commented on his Instagram stories how grateful he was for the warm welcome from his followers, and also took the opportunity to criticize the press as “always asking the same questions.” “To the people who went in terms of the press, also thank you very much for attending. You have to be a little more creative with the questions, because they always ask me the same thing and my answer is always the same (…) but I still thank you for your attention ”, said Austin Palao.