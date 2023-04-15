Pedro Acosta was the fastest in the second Free Practice session of the Moto2 GP of the Americas, held with a drizzle that somewhat complicated the team’s work and plans, but behind him is the World Championship leader, the Italian Tony Arbolino. On the Austin track, the Spaniard of Kalex Ajo sets a time of 2:09.856, in any case better than the reference of Dixon’s first session, and precedes by 0.223 the Italian of team Vds, good at finding his starting point right in the final, and Aaron Canet, third at 0.274. Following are: 4. Joe Roberts (+0.357), 5. Jake Dixon (+0.487), 6. Sam Lowes (+0.505), 7. Albert Arenas (+0.506), 8. Barry Baltus (+0.670), 9 Filip Salac (+0.704) and 10. Bo Bendsneyder (+0.780).