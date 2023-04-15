The Spaniard of team Ajo in the second session precedes the Italian leader of the World Championship and Canet. Tony the only Italian in the 14 who at the moment would pass to Q2
Pedro Acosta was the fastest in the second Free Practice session of the Moto2 GP of the Americas, held with a drizzle that somewhat complicated the team’s work and plans, but behind him is the World Championship leader, the Italian Tony Arbolino. On the Austin track, the Spaniard of Kalex Ajo sets a time of 2:09.856, in any case better than the reference of Dixon’s first session, and precedes by 0.223 the Italian of team Vds, good at finding his starting point right in the final, and Aaron Canet, third at 0.274. Following are: 4. Joe Roberts (+0.357), 5. Jake Dixon (+0.487), 6. Sam Lowes (+0.505), 7. Albert Arenas (+0.506), 8. Barry Baltus (+0.670), 9 Filip Salac (+0.704) and 10. Bo Bendsneyder (+0.780).
14 for Q2
—
The 14 who enter Q2 are more or less the same, with the presence of Arbolino as the only Italian. Here they are: Acosta, Arbolino, Canet, Roberts, Dixon, Lowes, Arenas, Chantra, Baltus, Salac, Bendsneyder, Binder, Lopez and Aldeguer. Behind the other Italians: 15. Celestino Vietti, 19. Dennis Foggia and 24. Lorenzo Dalla Porta.
