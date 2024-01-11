The Pentagon has launched an internal investigation into whether proper reporting procedures were followed regarding the hospitalization of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. The announcement from the office of the Pentagon inspector general, Robert Storch, comes after days of controversy over the fact that Austin, admitted to intensive care on January 1 due to complications from prostate surgery performed the previous week, informed the same Joe Biden of his hospitalization only several days later.

The investigation “will examine the roles, procedures, responsibilities, and actions related to the Secretary of Defense's hospitalization,” Storch's office said, underlining that it will evaluate whether “procedures and practices are sufficient to ensure timely notification and appropriate and an effective transfer of authority if necessary due to health or other reasons of unavailability of the Secretary”.

The investigation will last 30 days and comes after the White House ordered in recent days the review of protocols to be followed in the various departments to transfer powers to deputies and established that this must be communicated to the White House chief of staff. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, who was assigned leadership of the Pentagon from January 2 to 5, also was not informed of Austin's hospitalization until January 4.