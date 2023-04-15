MotoGP, record pole for Bagnaia in Austin

2:01.892: this is the time set by Francesco Bagnaia in qualifying for the Grand Prix of the Americas, which for the reigning world champion has a double meaning. With this lap, the Ducati number 1 in fact obtained his first pole position of the season in the third round of the championship, but above all he broke the MotoGP track record. A result that came despite some tension with Alex Marquez in the finale, who tried several times to stay in the Piedmontese’s slipstream despite the latter having pushed him to overtake him on several occasions. A front row that also sees another Italian driver in Luca Marini, author of an excellent 2nd place ahead of the Spanish Alex Rins, who completes the top-3.

Bagnaia’s words

“We knew the potential was high today, but I didn’t expect this weather. Unfortunately I wasn’t able to set a great time in the first and third sectors, but in any case I’m happy. We had a good qualifying with our first pole this season, so it went well. I know that Alex Marquez will be a great rival this weekend, and if I know he’s strong, I try not to ‘pull him’, but it went the way it went”.

Marine’s words

“Everything is going well but at the same time I’m pissed as hell about this morning’s mistake, because once again I risked compromising the whole weekend, given that starting from behind would have made everything complicated. Luckily I was able to do a good lap with the Moto 1 even though I didn’t have a great feeling with the front, even if we’ve now fixed it. It’s not as fantastic as Moto 2, but we’re getting there. I’m very happy because starting from the front row is fantastic. It will be a different type of race, both today and tomorrow, and obviously I will have to get a good start. However, it seems that in PL3 there is someone who always makes me fall. I would have liked to ride this morning, but when I set off again I was very fast. The key will be to start strong and maybe stick with Pecco, who has the best pace, and try to avoid the battle with the other riders”.

Rins’s words

“Yesterday I said it would be nice to match yesterday’s time or go even faster, and i did. I’m very happy and this position is very good to start both races, and let’s see how it goes. Ducati and Aprilia are very strong, but I can try to keep their pace”. To remember the appointment with the Sprint race, scheduled tonight at 10.00 pm Italian time on Sky Sport MotoGP and free-to-air on TV8.