austin fc and Mazatlan They will debut in the contest next Friday, July 21, precisely the date the tournament starts. For now, the oaks They march as sixth in the Western Conference in their local championship, so they remain regular and with a chance of being in the Playoffs. In the case of the Cañoneros, they barely add two points after three games in the Apertura 2023, although it must be remembered that they were also the worst team last semester, which could make them a weak rival for the North Americans.

Both squads are located in the South Group 1 next to Juarez Braveswhere only two of them will advance to the next phase.

#Blue Cross🚂 This is how the groups of the #LeaguesCup2023. La Máquina is located in the South 3 group next to Inter Miami and Atlanta United. The duels will be played in the United States. pic.twitter.com/mKITXWzpOi —Daniel Sandoval (@DanielBSandoval) January 20, 2023

Although they have a slight rest before starting the League CupIt seems very difficult for the technical director Josh Wolff over-risk your three designated players. Due to this, the strategist used an unusual alignment to measure himself at Vancouver Whitecapsalso thinking about the binational tournament.

🇦🇷Sebastián Driussi since his arrival at Austin FC: ◉ 72 matches.

◉ 67 as starter

◉ 38 goals.

◉ 12 assists. 📊 Participated in 7 goals (5 goals and 2 assists) in his last 8 MLS games. pic.twitter.com/UbXmLXu04H — dataref (@dataref_ar) July 11, 2023

A much-deserved moment to congratulate @EthanFinlay13 on his recent career milestone! 👏 pic.twitter.com/vD5P3S9dr9 — Austin FC (@AustinFC) July 16, 2023

One of the players who was injured in the match was Roberto Merazwithout leaving good feelings after the knee blow that he had already operated on.

In any case, the helmsman expressed that his team is ready to compete in the League Cup and seek to transcend: “The expectations within the Leagues Cup, is to advance to the next round, I think the team can compete and fight in the next round”.

Mazatlán has six games in a row without winning; the last three with Ismael Rescalvo. ❌ 1-2 Tijuana

❌ 0-2 Monterrey

❌ 1-4 Guadalajara

➖ 1-1 Pachuca

➖ 0-0 Cougars

❌ 0-3 Monterrey pic.twitter.com/8Ywmdrr8tE — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) July 15, 2023

Austin 2-0 Mazatlan