Next Friday, July 21, the League Cup 2023a tournament that changed its format for this third edition and that will be attended by all the teams from Liga MX and MLS.
austin fc and Mazatlan They will debut in the contest next Friday, July 21, precisely the date the tournament starts. For now, the oaks They march as sixth in the Western Conference in their local championship, so they remain regular and with a chance of being in the Playoffs. In the case of the Cañoneros, they barely add two points after three games in the Apertura 2023, although it must be remembered that they were also the worst team last semester, which could make them a weak rival for the North Americans.
Both squads are located in the South Group 1 next to Juarez Braveswhere only two of them will advance to the next phase.
Date: Friday, July 21
location: Austin, Texas
Stadium: Q2 Stadium
Schedule: 6:30 p.m.
Referee: to designate
TV channel: ViX and Aztec 7
Online streaming: Apple TV ViX and MLS Season Pass
As will happen throughout this tournament, this is the first time that the two teams will collide with each other in their short history.
AUSTIN FC: GPGEG
MAZATLAN: PEEPPP
Before playing his last duel of the MLSthe Green were concerned about the number of injured, as the Argentinian midfielder Sebastian Driussi and his compatriot emiliano rigoni they had suffered pain in the second part of their last match, as well as the Finnish central defender alexander ringwho is still rehabbing from a groin injury.
Although they have a slight rest before starting the League CupIt seems very difficult for the technical director Josh Wolff over-risk your three designated players. Due to this, the strategist used an unusual alignment to measure himself at Vancouver Whitecapsalso thinking about the binational tournament.
Goalie: Brad Stuver
defenses: Kipp Keller, Julio Cascante, Nick Lima, Jon Gallagher
midfielders: Daniel Pereira, Owen Wolff, Rodney Redes
strikers: Diego Fagundez, Ethan Finlay, Gyasi Zardes
substitutes: Sebastián Driussi, Jhojan Valencia, Maximiliano Urruti, Will Bruin, Brandan Craig, Matt Bersano, Alex Ring, Héctor Jiménez, Adam Lundqvist, Sofiane Djeffal, Emiliano Rogani
After adding his first defeat of the tournament, the Spanish coach ismael rescalvo He commented that his team has played to deserve a little more luck, in addition to playing for so long with one less man, the role of the game changed a lot for them, in which they were thrashed 0-3 by striped.
One of the players who was injured in the match was Roberto Merazwithout leaving good feelings after the knee blow that he had already operated on.
In any case, the helmsman expressed that his team is ready to compete in the League Cup and seek to transcend: “The expectations within the Leagues Cup, is to advance to the next round, I think the team can compete and fight in the next round”.
Goalie: Hugo Gonzalez
defenses: Nestor Vidrio, Facundo Almada, Francisco Venegas, Bryan Colula
midfielders: Sergio Flores, Jefferson Intriago, Andres Montaño
strikers: Eduard Bello, Luis Amarilla, Alan Medina
substitutes: José Madueña, Miguel Sansores, David Colman, Aké Loba, Omar Moreno, Lucas Merolla, Luis Olivas, Ricardo Gutiérrez, Ramiro Árciga
There is no doubt that austin fc is at its best, while Mazatlan He is barely recovering from having been the laughingstock of the previous semester, having as his last victory one that happened last April. The local team can take the three points even without their Franchise Players.
Austin 2-0 Mazatlan
