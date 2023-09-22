Next Sunday, September 24, at 7:30 p.m., the Austin FC team receives a visit from LA Galaxy. The locals have lost three consecutive games against the Angelenos. They have conceded seven goals and have only been able to score once. They hope to end the streak next Sunday, since this season’s numbers place them as favorites.
When? Sunday September 24
Place: Austin, Texas
Stadium: Q2 Stadium
Schedule: 7:30 p.m.
Channel: Win Sports + in its basic and HD signals. It will also be available on their digital platforms.
The Austin, FC squad has just lost its last game against the Timbers. The duel ended 2-1 in favor of the visitor, so Sunday’s duel will have as an extra ingredient the desire to rediscover the path of victory.
Goalie: stuver
Defenses: Gallagher, Väisänen, Cascante and Lima
Media: Pereira, Wolff and Ring
Fronts: Driussi, Zardes and Rigoni
The Galaxy comes from two contrasting games. On September 16, they lost the classic against their similar team LAFC by a score of 4-2. However, on Wednesday, September 20, they beat Minnesota 4-3 in a match full of emotions and goals. They have a positive record against Austin, so they will look to continue that dominance next Sunday.
Goalkeeper: Bond
Defenses: Edwards, Mavinga, Yoshida and Leerdam
Media: Puig, Rosell and Cerrillo
Forwards: Delgado, Sharp and Boyd
Without a doubt, the MLS An interesting game has in store for us next Sunday, ahead of the playoff brackets that are about to begin.
