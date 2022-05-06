This Sunday, May 8, Austin F.C. receive the Los Angeles Galaxy in it Q2 Stadiumin direct duel of the Western Conference for Date 11 of Major League Soccer.
The Texan painting comes from visiting the houston dynamo in it PNC Stadium, which he traced back 1-2. The Paraguayan Carlos Ferrera he scored after five minutes, but at 39′ and 66′ the Venezuelan appeared Daniel Pereira and the Argentine Sebastian Driussi. With this, The green succeeded in placing second in the Western Conference with 20 units.
On the other hand, The galactics fell on his visit to Royal Salt Lake in it Rio Tinto Stadiumby the minimum of the Uruguayan Marcelo Silva.
After that, the Californians are at 16 points, although they remain on the second rung of the Western Conference.
Then we leave you the preview, schedule, possible alignments and other information about the meeting of both squads:
When? Sunday, May 8
What time does it start? 6:00 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time); 4:00 p.m. (US time) and 7:00 p.m. (US Eastern time)
Where? Q2 Stadium
TV Broadcast: FOX Sports, FOX Sports 1, TSN3 and TSN5
Online Streaming: https://www.foxsports.com/find-fs1-on-your-tv and https://www.foxdeportes.com/
AUSTIN F.C.:
The mls announced the reinstatement of the Paraguayan Cecilio Dominguez, who was suspended last month due to a league investigation into possible misconduct off the field stemming from a domestic dispute with his partner. The midfielder has missed five games since then but has now had his punishment lifted, however he is subject to ongoing counseling.
On the other hand, Sebastian Driussiwas chosen on MLS Player of the Month for Aprilafter guiding them to a record four wins and one draw in April, equaling Jesus Jimenez’s Toronto F.C. to share the top of the scoring table with seven goals. His ability has led to Green to have six wins, one loss and two draws, with 22 goals, the most in the mls in the current campaign.
Another transcendental in the club is Daniel Pereirawho has played nine games as a starter, with three assists and an 89.5 percent passing rate, the third best among midfielders in the mls.
About his role, the technician Josh Wolff said: “His exceptional quality is his ability to, and I’ve said this many times, initiate attacks for us and build us up from back to front, side to side. We have a positional game that we want to adhere to and he understands that very well.”.
THE GALAXY:
One of the bombs mls was the arrival of the Brazilian Douglas Costawho spoke at a press conference about the positions he has played and his preference for spaces with the galactic team.
“The truth is that I started playing very open looking to solve some things. I started playing more open and we had more balls, more plays. The truth is that all my life I have played on the wings, but now he tried to play where there are more spaces. Sometimes the teams they put themselves very far back and tried to play inside. And if it’s a team that plays on the counterattack, I play more on the outside. We have to see where there are more options to play.”he indicated.
Likewise, the Californian club announced the hiring of defender chase gasper in a swap with minnesota united.
“We are excited to welcome Chase to the LA Galaxy. Chase is an experienced left back who is highly respected in our league. He adds character, quality and competitive spirit to our group.”exclaimed the coach greg vaney.
The player had voluntarily entered the league’s behavioral health and substance abuse program in March and after leaving last month, he confessed that he had been dealing with mental health and addiction issues.
AUSTIN FC (4-2-3-1): Brad Stuver; Ruben Gabrielsen, Julio Cascante, Nick Lima, Jon Gallagher; Alexander Ring, Daniel Pereira Gil; Sebastian Driussi, Ethan Finlay, Diego Fagundez; Maximilian Urruti.
THE GALAXY (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Bond; Eriq Zavaleta, Derrick Williams, Julian Araujo, Raheem Edwards; Marky Delgado, Rayan Raveloson; Douglas Costa, Efrain Alvarez, Kevin Cabral; Javier Hernandez.
The Austin F.C. He comes in great form with four wins in a row in the league championship, aside from Sebastian Driussi he is standing out with his goalscoring nose and at the same time assisting, without forgetting that they will play at home.
In the case of Galaxythey have their entire squad, but they get into trouble when they visit, so it will be difficult for them to beat the locals, who will surely win in a rough duel.
Prediction: Austin FC 2-1 LA Galaxy
