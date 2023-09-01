admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/01/2023 – 1:13 pm

This Friday, September 1st, Austin Rating corrected the international ranking of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth. With the adjustment, Brazil moved to seventh place, compared to the 12th previously reported.

According to calculations by the risk rating agency, the Brazilian economy may return this year to the group of ten largest economies in the world.

The Brazilian GDP grew 0.9% in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of the year, informed the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). In the list that includes data from 46 countries, Brazil was only behind the performance of Japan (1.5%), Slovenia (1.4%), Taiwan (1.4%), Costa Rica (1.3%), Turkey (1.3%) and Malaysia (1.0%).

The growth of Brazilian economic activity in the second quarter surpassed that of countries such as China (0.8%), Indonesia (0.8%), Mexico (0.8%), United States (0.6%) and South Korea (0.6%), for example.

With the current projection of the GDP result for this year, Brazil would once again be part of the group of the ten largest economies in the world as early as 2023, said Alex Agostini, chief economist at Austin Rating.

Considering growth forecasts made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the performance of the main countries, Brazil would rise from the 11th position in 2022 to the 10th position in 2023 in the ranking of the largest economies in the world. In 2024, Brazil would rise to 9th position, being elevated to 8th place in 2025.

According to the ranking compiled by the Austin agency, the first place in the ranking in 2023 will remain with the United States (US$ 26.85 trillion), followed by China (US$ 19.37 trillion), Japan (US$ 4.41 trillion) , Germany ($4.31 trillion), India ($3.74 trillion), United Kingdom ($3.16 trillion), France ($2.92 trillion), Italy ($2.17 trillion ), Canada ($2.09 trillion) and Brazil ($2.08 trillion).

At war with Ukraine, Russia would fall from the 8th position in 2022 to the 11th position in 2023, with US$ 2.06 trillion.