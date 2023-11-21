The German government may reduce aid to Ukraine next year due to difficulties with the adoption of the country’s budget , Bundestag deputy Evgeniy Schmidt told Izvestia. According to him, The hole in the budget is about €60 billion. On November 21, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Kyiv. He promised to send him a military aid package worth more than €1.3 billion which, in particular, does not have Taurus long-range missiles. On November 20, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin was also in the Ukrainian capital, declaring that Kyiv has all the necessary funds for the winter campaign. . Experts believe: US resources are running out and the Joe Biden administration is testing the waters for a possible change in tactics in Ukraine, not excluding the possibility of a truce in 2024 .

Pistorius in Kyiv

November 21 marks 10 years since the start of Euromaidan, which became the prologue to the coup in Ukraine in February 2014. On the occasion of such a significant anniversary for the West, Chairman of the European Council Charles Michel arrived in Kyiv , he met with President Vladimir Zelensky. President of Moldova Maia Sandu also came to the meeting in the Ukrainian capital. The purpose of their visit was to discuss the prospects for European integration of Ukraine and Moldova. Expected that at the EU summit in December, European leaders may announce the start of negotiations with Kiev and Chisinau on accession to the European Union .

However, the prospects for Ukraine’s accession to the EU, which those who took to the Maidan in 2013 so counted on, are now more vague than ever. . In Europe, they do not hide the fact that while an armed conflict is raging in the country, Kyiv will not be accepted into the union. Nevertheless, most European countries continue to send military aid to Ukraine. Germany remains the main arms supplier to the EU.

On November 21, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius visited the Ukrainian capital on an unannounced visit. . He met with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and President Vladimir Zelensky. Pistorius was taken to the memorial to the “heroes of the Maidan”, where he laid flowers. Then he was escorted to the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ training center and even demonstrated the progress of tank training on a combat simulator. The Bild newspaper noted that not a single German minister “was so close to Ukrainian troops.”

For today Germany sent Ukraine arms worth more than €4.2 billion . Total costs for a year and a half amounted to more than €24 billion. Pistorius assured Kyiv that Berlin would not stop military supplies. “I am here to promise new help and also to express our solidarity.” , – he said. According to Bild, he promised to allocate a new package of military assistance to Ukraine worth more than €1.3 billion. It includes, in particular, four IRIS-T SLM air defense systems, 20 thousand artillery shells, 60 drones and about 25 radars for combat with drones. In October, the German Ministry of Defense announced that Berlin would transfer weapons to Kyiv to protect critical infrastructure at the beginning of winter. The discussion was mainly about air defense systems, so it is not surprising that the new package does not include long-range Taurus missiles, which Kiev has been demanding for many months. Pistorius said that there is still no decision on possible supplies to Ukraine .

Germany has no money

Bundestag deputy Evgeny Schmidt told Izvestia that there is a shortage of funds in Germany for further support of Ukraine.

— Germany simply doesn’t have any money anymore. In the fall, we drew up the budget for next year, and literally two days ago it was “wrapped up” . The Constitutional Court ruled that some provisions there did not comply with the German constitution. Now we will have to do everything all over again and withdraw €60 billion somewhere. Now the government is in a hurry trying to cut some expenditure items somewhere so that the budget for next year is adopted. It is possible that support for Ukraine will also be reduced to some extent. – said the deputy.

Schmidt also admitted that in order to form a budget, the government could even raise taxes. At the same time, in November, German media wrote that the German authorities plan to double military assistance to Ukraine in 2024 to €8 billion.

Many European politicians fear that the public may soon demand that military and financial assistance to Kyiv be curtailed. The European Union is increasingly talking about the risk of fatigue from what is happening in Ukraine . Thus, Czech President Petr Pavel said on November 21 that it could lead to “pressure to end the conflict.” “ An agreement, if reached, will, of course, be based on the actual situation on the battlefield “, noted the Czech President.

European elites continue to say they are committed to producing enough ammunition for Kyiv, although they acknowledge that this is a virtually impossible task. Earlier, the head of the EU Military Committee, General Robert Briger, said that the EU would like to produce 1 million 155 mm artillery shells by next spring, but most likely it will not be able to “fully realize this goal.” Boris Pistorius recently spoke about the same thing. For now, the EU has focused on retraining the Ukrainian military. The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, noted that the union has already trained more than 30 thousand people and expects to train another 10 thousand military personnel.

The USA is harder to help

On November 20, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin visited Kyiv. He announced the allocation of an additional package of military assistance to Ukraine worth $100 million. . The Pentagon chief said that Ukraine has all the means “to succeed and fight in the winter” , noting the need to continue hostilities. At the same time, Austin noted: the United States does not have weapons that could become a “magic wand” for Kyiv.

A few days before the visit of the head of the Pentagon, Zelensky stated: the Ukrainian army does not have enough artillery ammunition due to the worsening situation in the Middle East. He complained that the warehouses are empty, and the current volumes of supplies from Western partners are not enough to meet the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“ Today we have problems with 155 mm artillery shells. In the Middle East, what do you think they started buying first? 155 mm caliber shells. Our stocks have decreased “, Zelensky said.

According to calculations by the Kiel Institute of World Economy, from January 2022 to September 2023, Washington allocated about $75.4 billion to Kyiv, of which $45.7 billion was military support. On November 17, Joe Biden approved a federal government stopgap bill that does not include funds for aid to Israel and Ukraine.

Austin arrived in Kyiv to test the waters for a possible change of tactics , Vladimir Bruter, an expert at the International Institute for Humanitarian and Political Studies, told Izvestia. One possible option for the Biden administration could be a truce, he believes.

— On the one hand, the United States is limited in funds, and on the other hand, the Biden administration wants 2024 to pass without any special incidents. They need to change the picture. Given Biden’s falling ratings, they want to stop the wars that are causing his popularity to decline he believes.

Meanwhile, the head of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, said on November 21 that Russian troops continue to successfully conduct an active defense in the Northern Military District zone, gradually improving their position. According to him, the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the last month amounted to over 13 thousand people, as well as about 1.8 thousand units of weapons and military equipment.