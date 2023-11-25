Austin pointed to the critical role played by the governments of Israel, Qatar and Egypt in reaching an agreement that will also see increased humanitarian aid and fuel deliveries to civilians in Gaza..

Secretary Austin shared his view that humanitarian aid must increase, that civilians must have safe areas to receive aid throughout Gaza, and communication with governments and international organizations that coordinate aid delivery..

The Minister stressed his firm support for Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorism, and received updates on the cessation of Israeli army operations in Gaza during the release of the hostages..

Secretary Austin reiterated the United States’ interest in preventing the conflict in Gaza from expanding into Lebanon.

He condemned the ongoing cross-border attacks between Lebanon and Israel, and expressed his support for the safe return of Israeli civilians to their homes in the north..

Minister Austin also reviewed American efforts to protect its forces and interests throughout the Middle East.