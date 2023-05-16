The Secretary of National Defense, Luis Crescencio Sandoval, bought a luxurious apartment in an exclusive area of ​​the State of Mexico, valued at more than a million dollars (more than 919,340 euros), revealed this Monday an investigation by the organization Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity (MCCI).

The property would have been purchased from the supplier company’s shareholder of the Secretary of National Defense (sedena) Protective Material Technology.

In 2022, this company received a contract for more than 319 million pesos (approximately 18.2 million dollars) for the supply of 48,000 sets of ballistic plates.

The investigation by Verónica Ayala and Raúl Olmos also indicates that the leader of the Mexican Army reported that he acquired the apartment of more than 400 square meters in the subdivision “Bosque Real” for 9 million pesos (513,285 dollars).

However, “MCCI confirmed that properties of similar dimensions and characteristics in the same subdivision are valued at up to 30 million pesosamount that is equivalent to $1.5 million”, details the text.

The department would have acquired with a mortgage granted in February 2020 by the National Army Bank.

By May 2022, General Sandoval had already paid off most of his debt and only 3.8 million pesos (about $216,700) remained to be paid.

According to the information obtained by MCCI, the property has four parking spaces and a storage room, with three rooms with bathroom and closet, and three other rooms that can be used as a study, library, living room, game room, or other Applications.

The complex in which the military leader bought this apartment also has a golf courseamong other amenities such as gymclubhouse, Roofed poola racquetball area, among others.

In addition, it is pointed out that the head of the Mexican Ministry of Defense he concealed the purchase of the property in his patrimonial declaration required by law.

The Mexican organization obtained her full statement and found that, in 2020, a natural person named Alejandra Aguilar Solórzano transferred said apartment to her on the fourth floor of a building on Boulevard Bosque Real.

This person and his sister Elisa Aguilar Solórzano are the main shareholders of the provider Protective Material Technology, created in March 2001, according to the articles of incorporation held by MCCI.

The representative of this company and who has held the position of general director of the company is his father, the retired soldier Alfredo Aguilar Amezcua, who receives a pension of more than 20,000 pesos a month (1,140 dollars) from the Social Security Institute for the Mexican Armed Forces (ISSFAM).

Protective Material Technology has entered into up to seven contracts in the current public administration, from 2019 to 2022 with the Sedena, totaling more than 157 million pesos (8.9 million dollars).