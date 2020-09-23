D.he customers of Deutsche Bank are feeling more of their savings efforts. The bank wants to close one in five of its 500 branches, and “as soon as possible,” as the head of private customer business, Philipp Gossow, said at a conference on Tuesday. In future, she wants to offer securities advice on an appointment basis in simple offices instead of having to maintain the entire infrastructure of a branch. Telephone and video advice is also to be expanded further, so that the bank advisor and his customer can also communicate better from home office to home office in the future.

With additional investments in technology, it should soon be possible to conclude financial products. Gossow justified the project, among other things, with the experience from the Corona pandemic: “The requirements for advice and branch business have changed further as a result of Corona. Even customers who couldn’t do much with online banking in the past can now do a lot of simple banking on their computer or iPad from home. “

But the chronically ailing bank should also benefit from the fact that a lot of money can be saved by branch closings. Similar to Commerzbank, which is currently thinking about even tougher cuts in its branch network, Deutsche Bank still has a lot to do to achieve its self-imposed – and long-awaited – return targets.

Preparing for a merger wave

At an analyst conference on Tuesday, CFO James von Moltke made unusually clear what could stand at the end of these efforts, thus fueling the discussion about mergers among the major European banks. After speculation about the major Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse had recently accumulated and Caixabank and Bankia wanted to form a new market leader in Spain, von Moltke said: “We are focusing on the implementation of our own strategy, and we are convinced that we prepares this strategy for mergers when the time comes and the right opportunities arise. ”Deutsche Bank is working hard to prepare for a wave of mergers. “Consolidation will pick up speed in Europe.” The industrial logic behind bank mergers is great.

Recently, various Swiss media reported that the Chairman of the Board of Directors of UBS, Axel Weber, was exploring mergers with other institutes. Initially, there was talk of Zurich rival Credit Suisse, then the Bloomberg news agency reported on Weber’s wish list with possible goals, which also included Deutsche Bank and French BNP Paribas. The outgoing chief of UBS, Sergio Ermotti, fueled the speculation on Tuesday and said at a virtual investor conference of the Bank of America: “The train has left the station and a consolidation is inevitable.” The CEO of Credit Suisse, Thomas Gottstein, said at the conference that mergers generally make “a lot, a lot of sense”.

Consolidation has been discussed for years

A necessary consolidation in the banking industry has been discussed for years, especially since the persistent phase of low interest rates is causing income to drop in many institutions and the advancing digitization requires high investments, not least in cybersecurity. In Germany, Deutsche Bank had only explored a merger with Commerzbank last year, but the plans soon dropped. There were also initial talks with UBS. They aimed to bring together private wealth management.

What is controversial is how banking supervisors and other regulators feel about such mergers. The European Central Bank has recently repeatedly advocated cross-border mergers. It is questionable, however, to what extent politicians would approve a merger through which a major German bank would be wholly or partially steered out of Paris or Zurich. The heads of the two Swiss institutes also disagreed on Tuesday.