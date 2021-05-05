With the painful tragedy suffered in the Mexico City Metro, the word austericide has gone viral on social media. Some opposition politicians began to use it some time ago to denounce the damages that in their opinion cause the austerity measures of the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Since the crash of Line 12 last Monday, in which at least 25 passengers died, the word exploded in public conversation. The perfect epithet to associate the economic policy with which they disagree with an execrable crime: austericide is associated with words such as genocide, patricide, infanticide or assassination, among others.

#Austericide #moralicide