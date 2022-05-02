Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- The new municipal governments of the Évora region, according to public information, they enjoy an austere salary, which compared to past administrations there is an abysmal difference, something that has been noticed mainly in the municipality of Angostura. However, of the three municipalities that comprise the region, it is in Mocorito where officials receive a lower salary.

The current Government of Angostura receives a salary that in terms of abundance, competes with Salvador Alvarado, since the figures are not very different from each other, however, according to journalistic information, there is a quite noticeable inequality between the payroll received by the first mayor of the period of Government of José Ángel Castro, from 2014 to 2016, since it was 111 thousand 370 pesos per month, while the mayor receives every fortnight the amount of 36 thousand 169 pesos with 80 centswhich apparently is a sign that there is greater austerity among the officials who are currently in charge of Angostura.

Likewise, the trustee of the coastal municipality receives 28 thousand 50 pesos, and the councilors receive 22 thousand 85 pesos with 70 pesos the salary they see arriving with the fortnight.

Read more: Jumapaang will implement a drought operation in Angostura, Sinaloa

Both the secretary of the City Council and the treasurer receive the amount of 28 thousand 50 pesos every fortnight.

In the municipality of Salvador Alvarado, salaries have been maintained, this compared to the last period of the Government of Carlo Mario Ortiz, who entered a salary of 76,844 pesos per month in 2018 and with a slight endurance closed 2021 with 76,000 289 with 67 cents, an amount that only differs a few cents from the current mayor’s payroll, since he receives 76 thousand 289 pesos with 77 cents. It is important to emphasize that these figures are monthly.

The councilors receive the amount of 44 thousand 393 pesos with 88 centsthe same amount that covers the procurator trustee, something that differs from Angostura and Mocorito, since the trustee usually receives a better salary than the aldermen, although in the Magical Town the difference is not very noticeable.

The current secretary of the City Council has a salary of 52 thousand 223 pesos and 97 cents, similar figures for the municipal treasurer, with 52 thousand 223 pesos and 98 cents. The head of the Internal Control Body has a salary of 40 thousand pesos. The senior officer receives 30 thousand 99 pesos and 68 cents each month.

In the Magical Town of Mocorito is where the greatest austerity is seen, since it is where the officials receive a lower salary compared to the rest of the municipalities, so much so that the mayor receives only 57 thousand 718 pesos a month, a salary that differs largely with the other municipalities.

The aldermen have a salary of 30 thousand 311 pesos and 60 cents, while the trustee attorney has a similar salary and it is 30 thousand 657 and 46 cents, which shows that there is not a great difference in the figures of two such positions. important to the municipality.

In the same way, there is not a great difference between the payroll of the treasurer and the secretary of the City Council, since the first mentioned receives 36 thousand 150 pesos with 54 cents and the secretary 36 thousand 496 pesos with 74 cents.

Read more: They are not garbage! They suggest putting abandoned Police booths in Salvador Alvarado to good use

The senior official has a salary of 19 thousand 45 pesos and 80 cents, while the head of the Internal Control Body 18 thousand 891 pesos and 86 cents.