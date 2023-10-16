In his Cinisello Balsamo Piero Ausilio received the Speciale Spiga d’Oro 2023 and with the award in hand (“I really like it because there is also a ball, a ‘thing’ that has characterized the last 40 years of my career”) spoke about Inter on Il Pertini Radio: “Do you want to know who I choose between Thuram and Lukaku? My answer is much simpler than the one given by Marotta (who was asked who he preferred between Icardi and Lukaku, ed.). I say absolutely Thuram because he is a boy who wanted Inter, he chose it at least as much as we chose him. Already two years ago (August 2021, ed.) we had closed the operation with his club (Borussia Mönchengladbach, ed.), but then he got hurt a few days after signing the agreement. We never forgot about him and he evidently never forgot about us. Even when other companies arrived, because other companies who now deny having treated him instead there were, he chose Inter and Inter chose him.”