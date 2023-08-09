Folarin Balogun is in Inter’s sights. The confirmation comes from the Nerazzurri sporting director, Piero Ausilio, who spoke to Mediaset before the Silvio Berlusconi Trophy, at the U-Power Stadium in Monza, between Monza and Milan. “The next moves on the transfer market? I take up President Berlusconi’s speech, the speech is very simple: let’s try to sign a player who scores goals. When he can’t be programmed at this moment, in the sense that we are working on several paths, we will try to envy the player who is more suited to the ideas of our coach but above all one who comes and scores goals which are the basis of a striker’s work”. Here we are with Balogun: “Is he the first choice? Balogun is an opportunity like any other, there is no first or second choice, there are opportunities. We will then make the choices later and we will make the right one”. Lapidary instead on Lukaku, always in Juventus’ sights after the “betrayal” at Inter: “I’m talking about Inter players, not those who have been or could be from other teams. I’m not interested in Lukaku, but I say it with maximum serenity. I’m happy with the team we have, I’m happy with the strikers we have. We’ll add another striker by – I think – the start of the championship. And these are the players who will do everything for the good of Inter and for to make Inter win matches. The rest are things that don’t count.”