Almost 80 years after the end of the regime, many see visits to the sites of Nazi horror as an important part of training young people in Europe and beyond – especially at a time when the far right threatens to rise again. way”, says student Cara, aged 17. She and her colleagues are in Oswiecim, Poland, at the former Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and extermination camp. It is a place of horror: “Crossing the countryside and having the feeling that 80 years ago, in the same place, there were people who were arrested, who were treated in such a horrible way…”, she comments.

Her school is in Kerpen, about 30 kilometers from Cologne, in western Germany. Since 1967, the city of 67 thousand inhabitants has been a partner of Oswiecim, in whose surroundings the memorial of the worst concentration camp of the Nazi era has been kept: there, from 1940 to 1945, German Nazis murdered well over 1 million, the vast majority of them Jews. and Jews. Auschwitz is a symbol of the systematic extermination of human beings.

The group of 20 or so students will stay at the Oswiecim/Auschwitz International Youth Encounter Center for almost a week. Professor Katrin Kuznik, who has already organized several of these excursions, explains that participation is voluntary, and that the teenagers were prepared in advance for the experience. For the accompanying teachers it is “a challenge” and “a gigantic responsibility”, he emphasizes, “but so far everything has gone well”.

Generosity in the midst of one's own pain

Germany has not forgotten the crimes of National Socialism: the murder of millions of Jews in the Holocaust, the persecution and death of Sintis and Roma, homosexuals, political, religious and civil dissidents. However, almost eight decades since the end of Adolf Hitler's regime, the country is once again insecure in the face of right-wing extremist forces, especially in the face of the clear rise of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

According to a report by the Jewish Claims Conference, there are still 245,000 Holocaust survivors around the world, 14,200 of whom live in Germany – most of them at an advanced age and in need of intense care. Many are not in a position to make public appearances.

An exception is Margot Friedländer: despite her 101 years, she remains active in public life. Each talk by the concentration camp survivor is a moment of great emotion, due to her vital force, her testimony, her warning.

Christoph Heubner was one of those responsible for the design and construction of the Oswiecim/Auschwitz International Youth Encounter Center in the 1980s. Having been vice-president of the International Committee for Auschwitz (IAK) for years, few know as many Holocaust survivors in Germany as he does .

When describing the presentations of contemporary witnesses at schools and memorial events, he uses a word that has become rare: “generous.” “There is an area in their lives that we don't penetrate, where they are completely alone. The loss of the entire family, the little sister, the parents. In parts of their pain, they are generous to those living today.”

“If it happened, it could happen again”

Heubner admits he is “sad to lose so many people now.” He says that precisely in recent years it has been visible how, for many in Germany, especially young people, it has been important to talk to survivors – also as a warning and “guideline to protect and preserve democracy”.

But he is not pessimistic and “doesn’t worry too much about the sustainability of all this work”. Because, in reality, each generation and each age group deals with the issue for itself, and is horrified “in a totally positive sense, as an emotional and intellectual reaction”. It can be an artistic creation, a film, reading a book, visiting a memorial: each new generation will find its own way of delving deeper into these stories of human beings and humanity, says the vice-president of IAK.

One of the interlocutors of the young visitors to Auschwitz is the Catholic priest Manfred Deselaers. Born in Aachen, North Rhine-Westphalia, he has lived in Oswiecim for over 30 years, and his work is renowned in both Poland and Germany. Visiting the memorial today is, for him, a question “not only of knowledge, but of our vocation: how do we live, so that we can look the survivors in the eye, with a clear conscience?”

All young people who come to the former extermination camp, whether from Germany, Poland or foreign origin, feel “that it is not just about mourning past pain and honoring the dead, but a call to responsibility for our common world ”. For Deselaers, memory also means: “It happened, therefore it was possible, therefore it is possible, therefore it can happen again: Auschwitz describes the extent of our responsibility.”

Enriching encounter with horror

And this is how, as Deselaers says, high school students from Kerpen see the oppressive memorial in Poland. There, there are rooms with piles of human hair and eyeglass frames, the height of a person – mute witnesses of the horror. Astutely, Elias, 18 years old, observes that this is not a museum, as a museum is “first and foremost a place for the eyes”, “we wander around, see, physically perceive”.

But Auschwitz-Birkenau is perceived on a completely different level. There, Elies continues, “a much deeper understanding develops.” The preparation and carrying out of the visit “contributed to us being able to deal with this matter, which is naturally serious, so that we have enriched ourselves, in some way”. Her colleague Tamara agrees: visiting places like this is “definitely important” and “completely different” from just learning about the topic in a history class.

Students will return to Kerpen marked by their impressions of Auschwitz. For Professor Kuznik, the fact that “exactly like the students, parents are seeing how important this excursion is” is of great importance. Perhaps, given the political situation, they noticed that “a visit to the memorial is much more important now than it was a few years ago.”