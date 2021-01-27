World leaders and Holocaust survivors commemorate the liberation of Auschwitz, which marked its 76th anniversary on January 27. For the first time in history, remembrance ceremonies must be held online, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but they do not stop remembering the historical fact and warning about the growth of anti-Semitism and other expressions of hatred in the world.

The virtual nature of the commemorations in 2021 contrasts sharply with those carried out so far. Many Holocaust survivors in the United States, Israel and elsewhere are in a previously unimaginable state of isolation due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, they do not stop victims from telling their stories as a form of warning.

More than 1.1 million people were murdered at Auschwitz, the most notorious site in a network of camps and ghettos destined for the disappearance of Europe’s Jews. But in total, some 6 million European Jews and millions of other people were murdered by Nazi Germans and their collaborators.

Polish-born Tova Friedman was only 6 years old when she hid among corpses at Auschwitz amid the chaos of the last days of the death camp. She had been instructed by her mother to lie completely still on a bed, next to the body of a young woman who had just died. As German forces prepared to flee the scene of their genocide, going from bed to bed shooting anyone still alive, Friedman barely breathed under a blanket and went unnoticed.

File – Tova Friedman, an 82-year-old Polish-born Holocaust survivor, holds a photograph of herself as a child with her mother, who also survived the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz. In New York, United States, on December 13, 2019. © World Jewish Congress / Via AP

Days later, on January 27, 1945, he was among the thousands of prisoners who survived when Soviet troops liberated the camp in Nazi-occupied Poland.

Now 82 years old, she hoped to celebrate the anniversary on Wednesday by taking her eight grandchildren to the Auschwitz-Birkenau memorial site, which is in the custody of the Polish state. The coronavirus pandemic prevented his trip, but not his goal of “giving warning” about the increase in anti-Semitism and other types of hatred in the world, otherwise “another tragedy could happen,” he says.

In the midst of efforts to continue spreading its message, institutions around the world, including the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial Museum in Poland, Yad Vashem in Israel, and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington DC, have events online. planned. The presidents of Israel and Poland, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are among world leaders who will deliver remembrance and warning speeches.

Likewise, the leader of the World Jewish Congress, Ronald Lauder, has organized video conferences for survivors, their children and grandchildren during the lockdowns.

“We have to tell our stories so that it does not happen again” (…) It is incredible what we went through, and the whole world was silent while this was happening, “said Rose Schindler, another survivor of Auschwitz, 91 years old. in San Diego, California.

UNESCO partners with Facebook to curb disinformation about the Holocaust

This Wednesday, within the framework of the 76 years since the liberation of Auschwitz, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the World Jewish Congress (WJC) and Facebook launched a mechanism to combat the misinformation around the fact that the Holocaust did not exist, and mainly in response to the dissemination of such information in recent years through social networks.

File-Image of a path that leads to an observation and security tower between what were electric barbed wire fences inside the former Nazi death camp Auschwitz I, in Oswiecim, Poland, on December 8, 2019. © AP / Markus Schreiber

According to a Unesco statement, Facebook will direct the website: www.aboutholocaust.org to all users who do searches on the historical fact, denial about it or “the manipulation of history”.

“The transmission of the history of the Holocaust is essential to fight against the current theories of denial and conspiracy”, affirmed the general director of Unesco, Audrey Azoulay, who explained that the objective is “to contradict those who try to exploit ignorance” .

On the eve of the anniversary, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, called for combating “conspiracy theories and misinformation” because they encourage anti-Semitic speeches.

Although they were different situations, Friedman warned that he perceived the same type of hatred that generates divisions in the assault on the Capitol in the United States, on January 6, as some of the participants carried anti-Semitic messages such as “Camp Auschwitz” and “6MWE”, which means “6 million was not enough”.

“It was absolutely shocking and I couldn’t believe it. And I don’t know what part of America feels that way. I hope it is a very small and isolated group and not a general feeling, “Friedman said.

As part of the joint effort to end disinformation, with $ 1.6 million, the Government of Canada joined the list of countries that fund the global program to improve education on this issue as a way to prevent future genocides.

With AP and EFE