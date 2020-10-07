The Australian Women’s Cricket Team defeated the New Zealand Women’s Cricket Team by a huge margin of 232 runs in the One Day International match on Wednesday. The Australian women’s cricket team, batting first, scored 325 runs for five wickets in 50 overs, in response the New Zealand women’s cricket team was all out for 93 runs in 27 overs. With this victory, the Australian women’s cricket team also equaled a big record of Ricky Ponting’s time. Australia has recorded the record of winning the most ODI international matches in ODIs, and now the Australian women’s team has equaled it.

The Australian Men’s team had won 21 consecutive matches between 11 January 2003 and 24 May 2003 and was captain Ricky Ponting at the time. The Australian women’s team has not lost any ODI since losing to England on 29 October 2017. He started his winning campaign with a win against India and meanwhile won series against Pakistan, England, West Indies and New Zealand. Opening captain Rachel Haynes, who captained Meg Lanning due to injury, scored 96 runs with the help of ten fours and two sixes in 104 balls and first wicket with Alyssa Healy (87 off 87 balls, 13 fours, one six). A partnership of 144 runs.

In response, the New Zealand team collapsed on 93 runs. Only Amy Satterweight (41) and Maddy Green (22) could score more than 10 runs from her side. Captain Sophie Devine was dismissed on the first ball of the first over. Australia thus swept the series 3–0. Lanning said after winning the trophy, “It is great to end with a big win. It is fantastic to win 21 consecutive matches and we are really proud of it.