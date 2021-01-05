The third Test of the four-Test Border Gavaskar Series between India and Australia is to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from 7 January. Suspense remains on which fast bowler will get a chance in the playing eleven in place of Umesh Yadav in Sydney. T. Natarajan, who has been included in the Test team in place of Umesh Yadav, has shared a photo in test jersey on Twitter, after which the fans are speculating that Natarajan will also make his Test debut in Australia after the ODI, T20 International. Will get a chance.

A proud moment to wear the white jersey 🇮🇳 Ready for the next set of challenges 👍🏽#TeamIndia @BCCI pic.twitter.com/TInWJ9rYpU – Natarajan (@ Natarajan_91) January 5, 2021

While sharing the photo, Natarajan wrote, “It is a matter of pride for India to wear a white jersey, I am ready for the next challenge”. Umesh Yadav was injured while bowling in Australia’s second innings in the second Test. Umesh Yadav then dropped out of the remaining two Test matches and returned home. Natarajan has been included in the team as a back-up. Apart from them, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini are also in the race for a place in the playing eleven.

For Natarajan this Australian tour will be never forgetting. He was being brought to Australia as a net bowler. He was included in the T20 team after Varun Chakraborty was injured. After this Natarajan got a place in the ODI team as Saini’s backup. He made his international debut for Team India in the last ODI of the series. After this Natarajan also played all the matches of the three-match T20 series.

Natarajan is playing on 3rd test ??

4 – Ƈὄὄł ❁ (@medicosvvish) January 5, 2021

Congratulations.

Bowl exactly the same way you’ve been doing in shorter versions.

You will get more wickets as more fielders can be placed near the wicket.

Don’t change anything- Yorker is a Yorker irrespective of the format of the game. – srinivasan (@Rationalleo) January 5, 2021

Natarajan has so far impressed with his bowling. Playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Natarajan troubled all veterans with his Yorker balls. Natarajan has two ODI international and six T20 international wickets so far.