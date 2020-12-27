Australia coach Justin Langer on Sunday said that the team’s legendary opener David Warner has still not fully recovered from his injured groin (thigh muscle strain), leading to the third Test against India starting on January 7. Their involvement is doubtful. The 34-year-old suffered this injury in the second match of the three-match ODI series against India, after which he was ruled out of the third ODI and three-match T20 series and the first two Tests.

In the current four-match Test series, Australia are missing Warner and the team has failed to start well. Here in the first innings of the second Test, the entire team was dismissed for 195 runs. Langer said in an interview to Ricky Ponting for Channel Seven, “There is no one more professional than Warner and doing everything that is possible.” Langer said he still hopes Warner will recover from the injury before the third Test.

He said, ‘We saw him doing batting practice before the match, he also batted at the MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) this afternoon. He is doing well in batting practice but there is still problem in his groin. We know how much the team will benefit from their presence.

In the absence of Warner, the Australian team has failed to form a big partnership, leaving the coach disappointed. He said, ‘We are unable to catch the match. If you look at the first Test and the first innings of this match, then we have failed to form a partnership. We have to improve a lot in this matter.