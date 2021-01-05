The third match of the India-Australia Test Series between India and Australia is to be played in Sydney from 7 January. For this match, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has once again shared a ‘secret message’ for the acting captain Ajinkya Rahane.

In the four-match Border Gavaskar Trophy, both teams are currently 1–1. The messages shared by Jafar on social media are difficult to decode.

Read, Lokesh Rahul gets hurt, Border Gavaskar out of Trophy Series, will return home

On Twitter, users are working very hard to decode this message and different names are coming out. In the IPL, Kings XI Punjab batting coach Jafar wrote this message in English, which means Hindi, ‘Today I had a good filter coffee by the lake. It is fantastic that the fish can breathe underwater. ‘

He further wrote, ‘I passed by the close of Che Guevara’s Portrait in Dombivli before hitting an old fellow who has a restaurant in Borivali. Good luck for the Sydney Test …

People are giving different answers on this. Somebody is talking about taking Cheteshwar Pujara (Che Guevera written in the message), while some are linking it with Ravichandran Ashwin.

Some people are linking it to Rahul for coffee but wicketkeeper batsman Rahul got injured during practice in Melbourne. Due to this, he will no longer be available for the remaining two matches.

Some people are associating with Rahul on the lake shore filter coffee and some with Ashwin. At the same time, some are also linking it to Mayank Agarwal.