Highlights: Rohit Sharma ready to play third test match of series against Australia

Rohit had already reached Australia, remained in 14-day mandatory isolation

Rohit Sharma will be the vice-captain of the team in the remaining two Tests of the current Test series

Rohit has played 18 Test matches on foreign soil so far and has scored a total of 816 runs.

Team India’s star batsman Rohit Sharma is set to play in the third Test match of the series against Australia. He has joined the team, a video of which has been shared by the BCCI. Now the question is whether he will open or will he bat at number-5.

Rohit joined Team India on Wednesday. Although he had already reached Australia, he remained in a mandatory isolation of 14 days. When Rohit met the other teammates, everyone was given a warm welcome. Head coach Ravi Shastri asked, ‘How was the Quarantine, my friend? You look younger. ‘

On the first day of the year 2021, he got another good news that he has been made the vice-captain in the current Test series. He will be the vice-captain of the team in the remaining two Tests of the series. In the absence of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane is leading the team.



Rohit started in Test cricket as an opener in the year 2019, when he scored 529 runs with the help of three centuries in a strong performance against South Africa. In that series, he also played a brilliant double century innings of 212 runs. In limited overs cricket, he is counted among the best openers in the world.

In the current 4-match Test series against Australia, the Indian team is currently 1-1. In such a situation, the third Test match is very important, when Rohit is associated with the team. The third Test match will start on January 7.

The 33-year-old Rohit has played 18 Test matches so far on foreign soil and has scored a total of 816 runs, with an average of 26.32. His overall average in Test cricket is 46.54.

Rohit has played 5 Test matches in Australia, scoring a total of 279 runs and the best score is 63 not out. He did not play in the 2-match Test series against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury. He is yet to open the Test outside Asia.

It will be interesting to see how the Test opener will prove to be better under the bowlers’ favorable circumstances. It is also a question of whether he will replace Mayank Agarwal or bat at No. 5 in place of Hanuma Vihari. Mayank has scored 31 runs in 2 Tests at an average of 7.75, while Hanuma has scored 15 runs.



Former India off-spinner Sarandeep Singh was also part of the selection panel that selected the team for the tour of Australia. Sarandeep said, ‘Rohit has excelled as an opener in all formats so far. You cannot ask him to suddenly land at number-5 like this. It shows the thinking of the team management.

He further said, ‘If Mayank is excluded, will he give him a chance in the middle order? He is the first choice as an opener.

Former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar said, “He has not played as an opener abroad, so he will be the first choice as an opener.” He was not in the team only due to fitness. If you were the first choice as an opener, I don’t think he wouldn’t get a chance. There is still time for you to return to form before the third Test.

Sarandeep further said, ‘There is no place in the middle order yet, that is why Lokesh Rahul has not got a chance. Vihari has not done anything wrong yet, so he needs to be given a chance in the entire series to prove himself. He can also bowl.

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer said, ‘I think Lokesh Rahul should open with Shubman Gill. Rohit should step down to No. 5 in place of Hanuma Vihari, where things will be a little easier for him. If Rohit walks, he will score a big one.