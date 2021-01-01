The fourth match of the four-Test Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia is to be played at Sydney Cricket Ground from 7 January. Rohit Sharma has returned to the team for this Test match. Rohit has also been declared the vice-captain of the Test team. Cheteshwar Pujara was the vice-captain of Team India in a match in Rohit’s absence. Captain Virat Kohli returned home on Paternity Leave after the first Test match played in Adelaide, followed by Ajinkya Rahane as captain in the Melbourne Test, while Pujara was the vice-captain. Before the Sydney Test, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the team for the third Test, Rohit has been given the responsibility of vice-captain. After this, BCCI also shared a video on the official Twitter handle, in which Rohit is seen practicing heavily in the nets.

Sharing this video, the BCCI wrote, ‘The wait is over, hit show Rohit Sharma’s show is about to open’. Rohit was seen defending the nets, driving straight and playing flick shot. Rohit is now expected to play in the Sydney Test. Now it has to be seen whose place he gets in the team as an opener. Looking at the performance of Shubman Gill in the Melbourne Test, it seems that he will retain his place in the playing XI, while out-of-form running back Mayank Agarwal may be dropped.

Mayank has failed to do much in the last two Tests and his form remains a headache for the team management. The arrival of Rohit will further strengthen the batting order of Team India. The series is currently 1–1 on par. Australia won the first Test by eight wickets, while India won the second Test by eight wickets. Whichever team wins in Sydney will take an unassailable 2–1 lead in the series.