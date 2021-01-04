Australian cricket team’s star spinner Nathan Lyon has told what makes Team India’s acting captain Ajinkya Rahane different. In the absence of Virat Kohli, Rahane is captaining the Test team and under his captaincy, Team India had a stunning victory by 8 wickets in the Melbourne Test. Lion said Rahane is a World Class batsman and he never indulges in sledging or conversation on the field.

Rahane had scored 112 and not out 27 runs in the Melbourne Test. Adelaide Test Team India lost by eight wickets. Team India were able to score just 36 runs in the second innings in Adelaide, which was also their lowest score in Test cricket history. Apart from this, Captain Virat also returned home on Paternity Leave after the Adelaide Test. In such a situation, no one expected that Team India would make such a great comeback under the captaincy of Rahane. Two Tests away from his 100th Test, Lion said that the strong side of Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane is that he does not engage in speeches or talks with the bowlers of the opposing team on the field. He said, ‘He (Rahane) is definitely a world class batsman, so that helps in everything. He shows patience at the crease and is never too disappointed. Lion said, ‘He does not get involved in any slander or conversation on the field. He is a very calm and relaxed batsman. He is the captain of the Indian team right now and hopefully in the Sydney Test, we will hit the ground with the proper strategy for him.

‘Ashwin is a world class bowler’

Lion said he would come up with a different strategy for Rahane who played a match-winning innings of 112 in the Melbourne Test. He said, ‘Rahane faced my balls well in Melbourne so I know that I have to come up with a different strategy for him and some other players. I am ready for it. ‘ Lion also praised Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. He said, ‘Ashwin is bowling very well. He is a world class spinner and I have always been saying so. We bowl for our batsmen on a straight line, for which they did not strategize. Hopefully in Sydney they will be able to come out with good strategy and face Ashwin.