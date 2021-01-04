There is very little that Indian cricket team visits Australia and there is no contravention. After the first two Test matches were over, it seemed that this Australian tour of India would end without any controversy, but a tweet after that caused a big controversy. Team India won 1–1 in the series in Melbourne Test, after which Team India veteran batsman Rohit Sharma joined the team on 30 December. Rohit, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Navdeep Saini and Rishabh Pant were seen eating at a restaurant, which has since sparked controversy as to whether Indian cricketers have broken the Kovid-19 protocol? Sanjay Manjrekar, former cricketer of Team India, has given his opinion on all this.

Manjrekar wrote on Twitter, ‘It is really easy really. Either do not keep yourself available for selection, or if selected, follow bio bubble and strict protocols. You can’t do both things. ‘ In fact, Melbourne shared a fan video, in which all these cricketers of Team India were eating food in the restaurant. Fan claimed that he paid the bill for Team India and Rishabh Pant also hugged him. The tweets went viral shortly.

It’s quite simple really. Either rule yourself out for selection or once selected respect the bio bubble & the strict protocols. Can’t have it both ways.#INDvsAUSTest – Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 4, 2021

After this, Cricket Australia talked about investigating the matter and also isolated all these cricketers. At the same time, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) says that Team India has not broken any protocol. The third Test of the four-Test Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia is to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from 7 January.