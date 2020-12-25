The Boxing Day Test match between India and Australia is to be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The match will be the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar series. For this match, Team India has announced the playing eleven a day in advance. For this Test match to be played from 26 December, there have been four changes in Team India’s playing XI. Captain Virat Kohli has returned home on Paternity Leave, while Mohammed Shami is out of the series due to injury. In place of these two, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammad Siraj have returned to the team. Shubman Gill has got a place in the playing XI replacing Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant has replaced Riddhiman Saha. Shubman Gill and Mohammad Siraj are set to return to Test cricket with this match. Former cricketer and current commentator Sanjay Manjrekar believes that the playing XI that Team India has selected for the second Test has been selected under pressure.

Rahul and Vihari did not find space, fans’ anger erupted on Twitter

Manjrekar wrote on Twitter, ‘Team India has been clearly selected for the second match under pressure. Like England, where everything has been tried to cover. The selection is done, now it is the turn to show the performance on the field. Best wishes to Team India. Akash Chopra has also expressed his opinion about Team India’s playing XI. At the same time, Wasim Jaffer has once again tweeted a tweet, which he has left to the fans to decode. Jaffer’s tweet means that KL Rahul has not returned to the team.

Five big things about Team India’s Playing XI for Boxing Day Test

Team India’s playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jaspreet Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.

Let’s take a look at who tweeted about Team India’s playing XI-

Indian team for second Test is clearly an ‘under pressure’ selection. A bit like England, trying to cover all bases. Selection done, it’s execution time now … Good luck India! #BoxingDayTest on @SonySportsIndia – Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 25, 2020

Shubman to open along with Mayank … who made his test debut at the same venue in 2018. Siraj making his debut too. India has added another batsman for Kohli … instead Jadeja gets a game. Five bowlers including two spinners. Pant plays in place of Saha. 4 changes. #AusvInd – Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 25, 2020