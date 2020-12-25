The second match of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Test Series between India and Australia will be played in Melbourne from 26 December. Ajinkya Rahane is captaining the team in the Boxing Day Test match. The team’s regular captain Virat Kohli has returned to India on Paternity Leave. But before coming to India, he advised Team India to remain united.

Before the Boxing Day Test, Ajinkya Rahane gave a befitting reply to Justin Langer, saying – Australia’s job is to play mind games, our focus is on our team

Speaking to reporters at a virtual press conference before the Boxing-Day Test match, team captain Ajinkya Rahane said, “Before going back to India, Virat had dinner with the whole team in Adelaide. He had advised the team at that time to always support each other, be happy in the success of the other. Help your teammates on the field.

Speaking on the statement by Australian coach Justin Langer, Rahane said, ‘Australian players are very good at playing mind games. But instead of focusing on them, we are focusing on our team. We want to do well as a team. On the question put on the batsmen, Rahane said, ‘We don’t need to do anything extra. We just need to focus on the basic things.

Ajinkya Rahane told how was his reaction when he apologized to Virat Kohli for the runout

Team India’s playing eleven has been announced for the second Test match. Shubman Gill has been given the chance to replace Prithvi Shaw, who was disappointed with his batting in the first match, while Shami’s Mohammed Siraj will play. This will be the test debut of both the players. At the same time, wicketkeeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha has also been discharged from the team, Rishabh Pant has been given the chance to score a century in the second practice match. Ravindra Jadeja is also returning in this match after injury.

Team India’s playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jaspreet Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.