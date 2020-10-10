SydneyThe request of BCCI President Saurabh Ganguly to reduce the quarantine period in Brisbane for the Indian team is likely to be rejected. This information was given in a report by the Sydney Morning Herald. Due to the Corona virus epidemic, players have to stay in the quarantine for two weeks before landing on the field. The newspaper wrote, ‘Queensland health officials will not exempt cricket’s most powerful country from stringent national protocol. Cricket Australia has not yet announced the revised schedule of the series, while waiting for its details. The Cricket Board of India wants the duration of the quarantine to be reduced and that its players can practice in a bio-safe environment rather than being locked in hotel rooms. Ganguly said in July, “We expect the duration of the quarantine to be reduced somewhat.” We do not want the players to sit in the hotel rooms for two weeks. It will be very disappointing. The report said the Indian board has sought permission to expand the list of players, coaches, support staff and family members on the tour of Australia after the IPL final on November 10 in the UAE. It is being considered. The Indian team will go to Australia with 23 to 25 players. Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari, along with head coach Ravi Shastri, support staff will be on a six-day quarantine in Dubai. It is believed that both teams will play the first limited overs series after which the Tests will be played.