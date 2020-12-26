Australian left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc (250 Star Test 250 wicket) has completed his 250 wickets in Test cricket on Sunday. Stark achieved this position by dismissing Rishabh Pant in the second Test match being played against India at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) here. Stark has completed so many wickets in the 59th Test match of his career. During this time, he has registered himself in two important record lists.

Stark is the Australian bowler to take 250 wickets in the shortest balls, while the sixth fastest bowler in the world to do so. Not only this, Stark’s wicketkeeper, Tim Paine’s 150th Test dismissal, who was the shareholder of this wicket, also made his 150th Test victim. He is the fastest wicketkeeper in the world to do so. He touched 150 wickets in just 33 matches.

Australian bowler taking 250 wickets in lowest balls

11976 Ball: Mitchell Starc

12578: Michelle Johnson

12722: Denise Lille

12961: Brett Lee

13015: Glenn McGrath

These are Australia’s most successful bowlers

It is noteworthy that Stark sent Mayank Agarwal to the pavilion on Saturday without opening an account, and with that he beat Australia’s Richie Benno, who has 248 wickets in Tests. Shane Warne’s name tops the list of players who have taken the most wickets in Test cricket for Australia.

He has 708 wickets in Tests. He was followed by Glenn McGrath (563 wickets), Nathan Lyon (392 wickets, Lion is still playing), Dennis Lillee (355 wickets), Mitchell Johnson (313 wickets), Brett Lee (310 wickets), Craig McDermott (291 wickets) And Jason Gillespie (259) is ahead of Stark.

Stark’s career has been like this