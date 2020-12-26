Australian left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc (250 Star Test 250 wicket) has completed his 250 wickets in Test cricket on Sunday. Stark achieved this position by dismissing Rishabh Pant in the second Test match being played against India at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) here. Stark has completed so many wickets in the 59th Test match of his career. During this time, he has registered himself in two important record lists.
Australian bowler taking 250 wickets in lowest balls
- 11976 Ball: Mitchell Starc
- 12578: Michelle Johnson
- 12722: Denise Lille
- 12961: Brett Lee
- 13015: Glenn McGrath
AUS vs IND Boxing Day Test: Bumrah and Ashwin dominated the first day, will the batsmen be able to break the Australian bowlers?
These are Australia’s most successful bowlers
It is noteworthy that Stark sent Mayank Agarwal to the pavilion on Saturday without opening an account, and with that he beat Australia’s Richie Benno, who has 248 wickets in Tests. Shane Warne’s name tops the list of players who have taken the most wickets in Test cricket for Australia.
He has 708 wickets in Tests. He was followed by Glenn McGrath (563 wickets), Nathan Lyon (392 wickets, Lion is still playing), Dennis Lillee (355 wickets), Mitchell Johnson (313 wickets), Brett Lee (310 wickets), Craig McDermott (291 wickets) And Jason Gillespie (259) is ahead of Stark.
Stark’s career has been like this
- First wicket: Brendon McCallum
- 50th wicket: Suresh Raina
- 100th wicket: Kushal Mendis
- 150th wicket: David Malan
- 200th wicket: Suranga Lakmal
- 250th wicket: Rishabh Pant
.
Leave a Reply