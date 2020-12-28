Team India’s wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant has been praised by former Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath. Not only this, McGrath has compared Pant to former Australia wicketkeeper batsman Adam Gilchrist. Gilchrist is among the most successful wicketkeeper batsmen in the world. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting drew some similarities between Pant and Gilchrist, which McGrath also considered. Pant, a left-handed batsman, had a great start in Test cricket, but after that he was dropped from the team due to poor form. Pant has been out after playing bad shots many times, for which he has also been criticized.

Pant did not get a chance to play in ODIs and T20 International series on Australia tour. Wriddhiman Saha was also given a chance in the first Test match. Saha was dismissed cheaply in both innings of the Adelaide Test and then Pant was included in the playing XI for the Melbourne Test. In the Melbourne Test, Pant came out to bat at number six on the second day of the match and scored 29 off 40 balls, including three fours. He looked in good touch, but could not convert a good start into a big innings. McGraw praised Pant, saying that he misses Gilchrist by seeing this player. McGraw said on Sony Sports, ‘Rishabh Pant reminds me of Adam Gilchrist. He always wants to play shot and is not afraid to shoot any kind. If you see them at the crease, then both are players who do something. ‘

Former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar said that Pant should be backed to play more international matches. He is a very good player who cannot be ignored. He said, ‘Glenn said he is like Adam Gilchrist. So if they have that X factor then why wouldn’t you keep them in the team. He is a young player, if you see such talent in a player then he should be given some time. There will be some mistakes from them, but you have to see them because they will also win the match to the team.